When Padman Akshay Kumar had a 'tie-faceoff' with Iron Man

A day after attending the screening of Marvel Cinematic Universe's latest film, Akshay Kumar made a collage of him and Downey Jr wearing the Givenchy tie and posted it on Instagram

Akshay Kumar and Robert Downey Jr. Pic/instagram.com/akshaykumar

Amidst the Avengers: Endgame fever, Akshay Kumar unleashed his fan moment by donning a similar tie worn by Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr, who is popular for his role as Iron Man in the superhero franchise. A day after attending the screening of Marvel Cinematic Universe's latest film, Akshay made a collage of the two actors wearing the Givenchy tie and posted on Instagram.

Akshay captioned it: "Who wore it (tie) better?" He also praised Avengers: Endgame by saying: "Endgame is out of this world." Directed by the Russo brothers, Avengers: Endgame, the final chapter from the Avengers franchise, released in India on Friday.

The film stars actors Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira and Josh Brolin.

