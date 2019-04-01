Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo is having a grand time in Mumbai

hollywood

One part of the Russo Brothers, Joe Russo, is on a promotional visit to India and looks like he's having the best time. Here's what the Avengers: Endgame director is up to

Joe Russo prepares to dig into an Indian thali. Pic/Pallav Paliwal

Joe Russo, one part of the Russo Brothers, is in India and is currently having a gala time in Mumbai. The Russo Brothers are known for directing popular films like You, Me and Dupree, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Infinity War, and most recently, the fourth instalment in the Avengers franchise, Avengers: Endgame.

Joe Russo has been touring India to promote his upcoming superhero flick, which releases worldwide on April 26. India, like the rest of the world, is waiting with bated breath for the film that will seal the destinies of many a favourite superhero.

Currently, Joe Russo seems to be gorging on Indian food, or so these pictures seem to prove. Take a look! All pictures/Pallav Paliwal

The Indian thali in front of Joe was filled with scrumptious Indian fare and the many dishes were set up in an 'A', depicting the A of Avengers. And Joe Russo seemed eager to dig into the many sweet and savoury treats.

Joe himself took to Instagram to share a picture with Indian fans of Captain America. He captioned the picture, "The India tour is AMAZING. Thank you to our new friends and Cap fans."

Joe Russo also held a press conference in the city to talk about why he chose to come to India to promote Avengers: Endgame. He spoke about how the theme song of the film, composed by AR Rahman, gives him goosebumps.



Joe Russo had said this in a statement before he set off for India, "I am absolutely thrilled with the passionate response 'Avengers: Infinity War' received in India, and cannot wait for you to see 'Avengers: Endgame'. Thank you for embracing these movies. I am excited to be coming to India and eager to meet our Indian fans very soon."

Also read: Seven questions from Avengers: Infinity War that Endgame should answer

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates