Seven questions from Avengers: Infinity War that Endgame should answer

With Avengers: Endgame coming on April 26, fans are hoping to get answers to the numerous questions that Infinity War thrust upon them

Avengers: Endgame poster

The world has been waiting with bated breath and it's almost here - Avengers: Endgame. It's been almost a year since the world was left shocked with the ending of Avengers: Infinity War. We won't spoil it for people who haven't watched the film yet, but we'll say it was pretty horrifying. Fans walked out of theatres dazed and full of questions. What just happened? Here are all the questions fans of the Avengers franchise have been asking, and what they hope will finally be answered in Avengers: Endgame.

Who will save Iron Man?

The teaser trailer left us with this overwhelming question - who is going to save Iron man? We saw him floating in space with no food or water and little hope of rescue. His suit is gone so we're sure he hasn't been able to contact anyone. Will Pepper Potts rescue him or will he be saved by the new addition to the Avengers team - Captain Marvel - for whom nothing seems impossible? We'll just have to wait and find out.

What happened in Xandar that Thanos already had an infinity stone?

Infinity War starts with Thanos causing destruction in Asgard. Even when the mighty Hulk attacks Thanos, the latter retaliates with equal, maybe more strength, thanks to the infinity stone that was already in his gauntlet. But how did Thanos get the stone? Thor mentions that he had procured it from Xandar, which means that the planet must be in ruins as well. We are never shown what actually happened at Xandar and it is still a question in our heads.

Where is Valkyrie, Korg and Miek?

Among the many questions, one that has been troubling us is where Valkyrie, Korg and Miek is. The Revengers don't show up in Avengers: Infinity War. Initially, our main worry was if they have survived or have decimated as well? Addressing the worried fans, Tessa Thompson tweeted saying Valkyrie is in one piece and thriving. Now our main question remains, will they come back in Endgame for help the remaining Avengers fight Thanos?



What was the one winning scenario that made Doctor Strange give Thanos the time stone?

Protecting the time stone was of utmost importance to Doctor Strange. He even mentioned that if he had to choose between the time stone and the Avengers, he would choose the stone. However, after looking into the future and seeing 14 million possibilities, there was only one in which the Avengers win. Following that, when Thanos is about to kill Iron Man, Doctor Strange hands him the time stone in exchange for Iron Man's life. When the exasperated Iron Man asks him why he did it, Strange says that it was the only way. It really makes us wonder about that one possibility that made Doctor Strange give up the stone.

How did Antman come out of the Quantum Realm?

In the post-credit scene, Antman goes into the quantum realm to collect quantum healing particles. However, once inside, Antman loses contact with Hope, Janet, and Hank who were waiting in the real world. We then see three piles of ash where they had been. However, in the teaser trailer, we see Antman outside the Avengers headquarters asking to be let in. This means that he got out of the quantum realm, but we still don't know how

Will the decimated Avengers come back?

The ending of Infinity War left us dumbfounded. Half of the Avengers, some of our favourite, turned to dust with just a snap. We were not expecting that and now they're gone, but are they gone forever? Will they come back? We'll just have to wait and find out.



Who will kill Thanos?

The most burning question that has all of us hooked on conspiracy theories. Is Captain Marvel the saviour we have been waiting for? Will Iron Man come back from space and kill Thanos or will there be a surprise in store for us owing to Marvel's recent traits.

