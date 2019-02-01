Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie may return in Avengers: Endgame, and we can't keep calm!

hollywood

Valkyrie isn't dead! Tessa Thompson has confirmed that Valkyrie wasn't killed in Infinity War. She may just be making a comeback in Avengers: Endgame

Tessa Thompson. Pic/Tessa Thompson's official Instagram account

Rumours are rife that Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie will be joining the cast of the much-awaited Avengers: Endgame. It was confirmed in 2018 that Valkyrie didn't die in Avengers: Infinity War when bad guy Thanos attacked the Asgardian ship at the beginning of the movie. Thompson herself said so in this tweet when asked if Valkyrie had 'disintegrated':

No, she’s in one piece and THRIVING ðÂÂ¤º https://t.co/AUuyAMoCbf — Tessa Thompson (@TessaThompson_x) September 29, 2018

This is just one of the many signs that give us hope that we'll be able to watch Valkyrie in action in the fourth (and supposedly last) instalment in the Avengers franchise.

The other sign is Thompson recently tweeted about an upcoming movie that releases in April, and which other movie can it be but Endgame? Here's her cryptic tweet:

I also committed to Doubling the number of women and POC journalist covering the films I have coming out this year. (One in April and in June). TimesUpx2 https://t.co/WFFSXSwuhB — Tessa Thompson (@TessaThompson_x) January 26, 2019

Notice how she writes 'films I have coming out this year. (One in April and in June)'? Thompson has Men In Black with Chris Hemsworth coming out in June, and Avengers: Endgame releases in April. If we're decoding this tweet right, we might just be able to experience Valkyrie's badassery once more. However, and this is a huge big however, Thompson also has an indie film, Little Woods, releasing in April, so we don't know for sure what it's going to be!

There is another piece of evidence that backs the claim that Valkyrie will be back--leaked toys. Pictures of the new Avengers toys have been circulating online, and guess whose toy made it to the collection? Valkyrie's, of course! This further proves that Valkyrie is not dead yet.

Be that as it may, we sure are looking forward to Avengers: Endgame, and we're sure it's going to be one supercalifragilisticexpialidocious ride! Until then, here's a video of Tessa Thompson in all her Asgardian glory:



