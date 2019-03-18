Thanos' look from Avengers: Endgame is out and the super-villain looks terrifying

hollywood

If you thought Thanos looked scary in Avengers: Infinity War, wait till you see this avatar in Endgame

Thanos

Thanos' Avengers: Endgame avatar almost makes you wonder if the last of your favourite superheroes will win the war. Captain America, Black Widow, Iron Man, The Hulk, Hawkeye, Thor, and now even Captain Marvel are pitted against the hulking Thanos dressed in full battle gear and the super-villain looks like he can take them all on.

Thanos' look was released by Empire magazine, which has put the remaining Avengers on the cover too. It's them against Thanos, and it can't get more terrible.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ð¥GEEKS UNITEð¥ (@dc.marvel.unite) onMar 15, 2019 at 5:07pm PDT

On the cover, you can see Thanos, embittered by the loss of his daughter Gamora and the impending war with the Avengers. That scowl on his face couldn't be angrier as he looks ready to charge. The gauntlet, the vest, the helmet - all of it adds a menacing vibe to the already scary Thanos.

Can you imagine the kind of doom that awaits the world and the Avengers? Now that Thanos has all the infinity stones, plus with half the superheroes gone, things couldn't get more difficult for the Avengers.

Well, we will only know who wins and who loses and if our dead superheroes come back to life on April 26. We can hardly wait!

Also read: Marvel Studios releases Avengers Endgame Trailer!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates