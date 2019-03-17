Marvel releases new Avengers: Endgame poster after facing backlash

hollywood

Marvel Studios dropped a new poster of the upcoming film Avengers: Endgame after its previous poster irked fans owing to the omission of Danai Gurira's name from the credits at the top of the poster

The Black Panther actress, who plays Okoye in the series, was prominently featured on the poster but was the only cast member whose name was not mentioned on the official top credit line, reported E! News.

Danai Gurira was first credited only in the secondary credits at the bottom of the poster alongside Gwyneth Paltrow, Benedict Wong and Jon Favreau, whose characters were not featured on the poster. Fans, who were irked by the omission, started speaking out on social media.

Author Christopher Golden wrote, "I mean, they've got Bradley Cooper's name in there and he's just the VOICE of Rocket. Danai Gurira is the ONLY person on the poster not to be listed by name." A lot of other users also tweeted calling out Marvel Studios. Following the outcry on Twitter, Marvel shared a new version of the poster. Marvel Studios tweeted a new poster with her name on the top credit and tweeted,

She should have been up there all this time. Check out the official Marvel Studios' #AvengersEndgame poster. @DanaiGurira #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/5V1veWMxlz — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 14, 2019

The trailer that released on Thursday night features almost every superhero that the fans were eagerly waiting to see, including Captain America, Thor, Black Widow, Iron Man, Hawkeye and Ant Man. The trailer gives a solemn recap of the earliest days of the franchise to show just how far the heroes have come, which is enough to give the fans some real End Game vibes.

Avengers: Endgame will feature a stellar star cast which includes, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Don Cheadle, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Josh Brolin, and Chris Pratt.

The film also marks the final film within the Marvel Cinematic Universe's current generation, which comprises 22 films, including Spider-Man: Homecoming and Captain Marvel. It will also be the last Marvel movie for some of the key actors, including Chris Evans as Captain America. Avengers: Endgame is all set to hit the theatres on April 26, 2019.

