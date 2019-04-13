Avengers: Endgame star Robert Downey Jr shares a funny dancing video
Last week the much anticipated 'Marvel Anthem' created by the maestro A R Rehman was out, which created a buzz among the fans and now Robert Downey Jr posted a dancing video on his Instagram page.
Be it fans or actors, no one can be seen controlling his excitement for the upcoming flick 'Avengers: Endgame.' The excitement reached its epitome when recently, Robert Downey Jr posted a dancing video on his Instagram page.
The actor uploaded a slo-mo video where he can be seen with various 'Avengers' costumes. "For those about to rock, we salute you! Hey Cap, up high! Don't leave me hanging," he captioned the video.
Last week the much anticipated 'Marvel Anthem' created by the maestro A R Rehman was out, which created a buzz among the fans. Joe Russo, the mind behind 'Avengers' was in India to launch the anthem.
'Avengers: Endgame' will be the last in the 22-film generation including Spiderman, Iron Man. The film is slated to release on April 26.
