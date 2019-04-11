Avengers: Endgame Mission teaser: Captain America gives a roaring speech

hollywood

Marvel Studios have been keeping fans on their toes by releasing teasers, trailers, and posters from Avengers: Endgame

Teasing the fans a bit more, Marvel Studios on Thursday released a teaser of its upcoming movie Avengers: Endgame. In the 30-second long teaser, we hear Captain America's voice in the background saying "You know your teams, you know your missions", he adds "no mistakes, no do-overs". In the end, he says "this is the fight of our lives" as they assemble in matching white outfits, as seen in previous clips of the Endgame.

Marvel is going all out to promote its upcoming superhero flick. The makers of the movie have been keeping fans on their toes by releasing teasers, trailers, and posters from Avengers: Endgame.

On Wednesday, film's cast Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Chris Evans (Captain America), Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye) made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel's chat. The cast was asked to read from a children's book adaptation of Infinity War created by the team of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Avengers: Endgame which is said to be 3 hours, 2 minutes will release in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on April 26. It features an ensemble cast comprising Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper, Tessa Thompson, and Josh Brolin. The film is directed by Joe and Anthony Russo.

