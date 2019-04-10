Watch video: The Avengers: Endgame cast reads a children's book adaptation of Infinity War

hollywood

The Avengers: Endgame cast was recently on Jimmy Kimmel's chat show where they read out from a children's book adaptation of Infinity War. And it's quite hilarious.

The Avengers, including Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Chris Evans (Captain America), Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye) made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel's chat show ahead of the release of the fourth and final instalment in the Avengers franchise - Avengers: Endgame.

The cast was asked to read from a children's book adaptation of Infinity War created by the team of Jimmy Kimmel Live. According to Kimmel, while kids love superheroes they wouldn't feel the same way about intergalactic genocide. So the team wrote a version of the movie that's kid-friendly.

Titled 'Twas The Mad Titan Thanos, the book reiterates the story of Avengers: Infinity Way, albeit in a fashion that makes it easier for children to understand and accept. After all, which kid would like for his or her favourite superhero to "turn into soot" at the hands of a mad villain?

Of course, there were a few instances where the Avengers couldn't refrain from calling Thanos certain unsavoury names, but all in all, the reading was as kid-friendly as it could be. Hemsworth, aka Thor, also went on to thrash Chris Pratt who plays Star-Lord for blowing their chances at defeating Thanos.

In other Avengers news, the makers of the movie have been keeping fans on their toes by releasing teasers, trailers and posters from Avengers: Endgame. It feels like a really long wait till April 26 when the film releases in theatres.

