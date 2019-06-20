Avengers: Endgame to be re-released with added footage

hollywood

Producer of Marvel's biggest actioner confirms the new version of Avengers Endgame with added footage will be made available in theatres

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told multiple outlets that Avengers: Endgame would be heading back to theatres with new footage. Specifics about how much new footage will be in the film that already runs three hours is unclear.

"Not an extended cut, but there will be a version going into theatres with a bit of a marketing push with a few new things at the end of the movie," Feige reportedly told international publication, ScreenRant. "If you stay and watch the movie, after the credits, there'll be a deleted scene, a little tribute, and a few surprises."

Previously, suggestions of 13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford featuring as an older Morgan in the post-credit scenes, had done the rounds of social media. Endgame directors Russo Brothers had referred to the post credit scene stating that it was to showcase Morgan in conversation with her deceased father Iron Man, played by Robert Downey Jr, in a parallel universe as she forgives him and "gives him peace to go". However, when it failed to appease to a test audience, they edited it out.

Feige said that the re-release will hit US theatres next weekend. It's unclear how many screens it will play on and how long the re-release will be in theatres. The Disney film already broke numerous box office records in its original release, becoming the second-highest grossing film of all time, behind James Cameron's Avatar.

