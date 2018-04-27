Avengers: Infinity War sells over a million tickets before its release in India

Avengers: Infinity War is now just second to Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in all-time advance sales bookings



Avengers Infinity War

Highly-anticipated Hollywood film Avengers: Infinity War sold over one million tickets on Indian online ticketing platform BookMyShow before its release on Friday. It is now just second to Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in all-time advance sales bookings. BookMyShow made the announcement on Thursday.

While metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru are leading the advance sales, an exceptional response is also being seen from tier 2 towns such as Bhubaneshwar and Thiruvananthapuramm. The regional language versions of the film have contributed to 25 per cent of the overall advance ticket sales with its Hindi version leading the way.

In addition, BookMyShow has alone sold close to 65 per cent of the total IMAX ticket inventory available for the opening weekend of the film. Avengers: Infinity War is the newest addition to the Marvel cinematic universe and has got its fans excited and eagerly waiting for its release. "To effectively reach out to them, we joined forces with Disney India to combine our digital efforts and together developed a deeper understanding of consumer buying behaviour and purchase patterns, allowing us to achieve remarkable results," Marzdi Kalianiwala, Vice President-Marketing and Business Intelligence, BookMyShow, said in a statement to IANS.

Avengers: Infinity War, the 19th Marvel Studios' movie, will bring together 22 superheroes like Iron Man, Thor and The Hulk against one supervillain Thanos. "Avengers: Infinity War is not just a movie, it's a historic event and the excitement around the movie's release is palpable," said Bikram Duggal, Executive Director and Head, Studio Entertainment, Disney India.

Starring actors like Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Chris Evans (Captain American), Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) among others, the Anthony and Joe Russo directorial is set to hit 2,000 Indian screens in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on Friday.

Also read: Avengers: Infinity War Movie Review: An awesome but largely frantic power struggle

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs IANS