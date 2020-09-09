Avika Gor: Balika Vadhu was a life-changing experience for me

COLORS' cult show Balika Vadhu marked the debut of actress Avika Gor. An eye-opener, Balika Vadhu shattered the stereotypes that India Television had by exploring a serious subject in a very heartfelt and real manner. Now, as the show is being rerun on COLORS as a part of its #NostalgicAfternoons, Avika shared her thoughts about the show, what it meant for her to play the role of Anandi and how it has helped her in life.

Talking about playing Anandi in her superhit debut show, Avika Gor says, "Balika Vadhu changed my life completely and gave me the opportunity to learn a lot of things. I was only 9 when I made my television debut with the show, and for me, it was not about work at that time".

"Acting in Balika Vadhu was a hobby and a passion that I got to pursue and that too on a large scale. I was happy about getting dressed up every day, getting so much love from the people and being on television. Besides that, the show had a fantastic star cast made up of some really talented theatre actors. For me, Balika Vadhu was like a film school where I learned the nuances of acting. I was the happiest person on set and I enjoyed every bit of it. I credit the show for making me the actor that I am today. I am happy that the show is being rerun on COLORS, and I hope the viewers will have a lovely time taking a trip down the memory lane with Anandi and Jagya and all the other characters they have loved over the years."

#NostalgicAfternoons Watch Balika Vadhu only on COLORS

