Aww! Sushmita Sen's boyfriend Rohman Shawl shares a lovey-dovey post on her birthday

As Sushmita Sen turned 43 on November 19, her boyfriend Rohman Shawl took to Instagram to share an adorable post for his ladylove!

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Sha

Sushmita Sen celebrated her 43rd birthday in Dubai yesterday. Model beau Rohman Shawl made her big day special by confessing his love for her. He shared a lovey-dovey snapshot on social media and wrote, "Hey hey look who's birthday it is! Happy birthday my jaan. I know I am a man of few words so let me choose them wisely! The most important day of your life so let's make the most of it, may you have a wonderful year... for amazing times ahead! (sic)."

Sush replied to him saying, "I love you more my jaan! (sic)."

Earlier, in an Instagram post, Sush had addressed him as the love of her life. The actor has always been open about her relationships. So her confession that she's in love with model Rohman Shawl (who is said to be in his late 20s) is not exactly a surprise.

There has always been something different about Sush, the reason she stands out from the rest of B-Town. The actor wrote on social media, "Speak of rings and commitment, I am game! All other gossip can die in vain. Not getting married yet. 'Rohman'cing life absolutely (sic)."

Buzz is that the duo might take the plunge next year. A friend of the actress informed DNA saying, "Sushmita and Rohman were dating for two months after they met at a fashion gala and enjoy a good equation. The duo has even discussed the idea of marriage and if things go as planned, they will take their marital vows next year."

The report further added that it was a "collective decision" by both Sushmita and Rohman about tying the knot. "Rohman has already proposed to Sushmita and she has agreed, which is why she decided to go public with the relationship. They are currently figuring out when would be a good time to tie the knot, but as of now, the couple is looking at a date around winter 2019," claims the informer.

Now, let's see what happens!

