Ayesha Curry after losing 15 kgs during lockdown: All about portion control

American basketball superstar Stephen Curry's wife, Ayesha, who shed 15 kgs during the lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, said the key to weight loss is watching the portions of food you eat.

"Being healthy isn't just about what you do in the gym or in the kitchen. It's about the in-between too and how it all fits together. I'm really into portion control over any kind of diet, and try to stick to nourishing, delicious food in moderation. I keep track of the food I'm putting into my body through the app on my phone, and the calories toward my daily goal are at a glance on my watch," Ayesha told Yahoo Lifestyle Canada.

