Ayesha Curry sheds 15 kilos in lockdown

American actress Ayesha Curry, wife of NBA star Stephen Curry, has made the most of the Coronavirus-caused lockdown by working on her fitness and has been sharing her diet and workout regime with her fans on social media.

The mother of three revealed she has lot 35 pounds (approx 15kg) over the past few months. "Been in the gym since January. Heavy HIIT, Hella cardio, floor work. And changed my entire diet," Ayesah, 31, Instagrammed.

The celebrity cook said she wanted to spend this time working on herself. "I spent my entire 20s having babies, nursing babies. Now, it's my turn to nurse myself. I'm Jamaican, I'm strong, I'm fast and I'm resilient. Negativity only makes a mom go harder, word to the wise," she added.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news