Ayush Diwan Khurana brings International appeal to his fashionable shoe brand Modello Domani

Ayush Diwan Khurana has become a popular name in the market today. The young lad is a fashion expert and the owner of ‘Modello Domani’ – a popular footwear brand. It specialized in handmade shoes majorly for men and now they have come up with women section as well. Their website has more than 200 designs and the brand offers both zardozi and thread embroidery customised designs. With having its focus on product quality, the brand has become everyone’s favourite; thanks to its affordable price.

It was in 2010 when Zara launched loafers in India and it became a rage then. Despite being priced at a higher rate, people brought the shoes. When Ayush realized that they were manufactured in India, he was intrigued to know about the manufacturing process. That saw him staring his own shoe manufacturing company in Agra. With time, he got to know that Indians end up purchasing foreign products at a high rate which are originally manufactured at a low price in the home country. That’s when he decided to start ‘Modello Domani’. The brand is one of its kind which has a great concept of “Picture to Product” customization. Keeping that in mind, the brand’s products are purely handmade without harming any animals.

The brand was launched 4 years ago in 2015 with the motto “Happy Feet For All’ that provides world-class luxury shoes at a cheaper rate. Moreover, the brand got a big boost when it was featured in top publications like Economic Times, Forbes India, Business Standard and Business World. Apart from it, it even won big at the ‘Franchise India Show’ which was aired on Times Now News Network.

The footwear is available on their website www.DOMANISHOES.com in various categories. Besides this, they have even tied up with retail giants like Mensxp, Aashni & Co. and other popular design boutiques. If you are the one who is a shoe fanatic, you must check out this amazing brand of Ayush Diwan Khurana and grab your favourite pair right away.

