Ayushmann Khurrana: Article 15 an important film in Indian cinema

Ayushmann Khurrana who is currently being lauded for his performance in Article 15, considers the movie as one of the most important projects in Indian cinema

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is currently being lauded for his performance in Article 15, considers the movie as one of the most important projects in Indian cinema. Thanking his fans for their love, Ayushmann said in a statement: "The amount of love and support I have received from every person, from the audience to my friends from the industry has been very motivating and overwhelming.

"Article 15 is a real film, a reality to be told which makes it one of the most important films in Indian Cinema and I am happy that people have received it so well. I want to thank everyone for their constant support to me and the film."

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Article 15 aims to remind people about Article 15 of the Constitution which prohibits any discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth, and how its value has been forgotten.

"We have tried to spark a conversation about a very sensitive and important subject and it's hugely heartening to see people loving the film. The response of audiences has made Article 15 become a part of a national conversation on equality and fundamental rights and it feels great that I have done my bit as an actor and backed this important film," the actor added.

"Anubhav Sinha is one of the most powerful film-makers of our generation and he has given India a story that needed to be told," he went on to say.

The Vicky Donor actor for whom 'Article 15' became the second-biggest opener of his career after 'Badhaai Ho', believes that he has a long way to go in serving his country through the entertainment industry.

"Article 15 will always be a film that taught me more about India, that told me that I have to do more for our country as an actor and I intend to stay on course and do just that," he said.

The film is loosely inspired by the heinous Badaun rape incident where two teenage girls were gang-raped and gruesomely murdered by hanging them while they were still alive.

It highlights the caste discrimination in the country through a mix of various incidents. The film's title derives from Article 15 of the Indian constitution, which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex, and place of birth.

Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M Naser, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Subrajyoti Bharat, and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub are also part of the stellar cast of the film.

The film, produced by Benaras Media Works, released on June 28.

