Ayushmann Khurrana: Dream Girl ticked all the right boxes for me

Dream Girl starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha has become one of the most talked-about films in recent times. In the romantic comedy, Ayushmann essays the role of a young man imitating female voices which leads to hilarious results. Last month, the makers dropped the trailer which was lauded by the critics and audience alike.

As the audience curiously wait to see Ayushmann in a never-seen-before avatar, the actor shared a few reasons to do this film. In an exclusive interview with mid-day, the National Award-winning actor said, "I always want to do something different, something that is out-of-the-box. Dream Girl completely ticked all the right boxes for me."

Ever since his debut, Ayushmann is known for his distinctive roles. The actor made his debut in Vicky Donor in which he played the role of a sperm donor. Three years later, he donned the hat of scientist Shivkar Bapuji Talpade in Hawaizaada. Ayushmann's next big hit Dum Laga Ke Haisha saw him playing the role of an underachieving man, who is married against his will to an overweight woman.

For Ayushmann, this was just the beginning. In 2017 film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, he starred opposite Bhumi Pednekar as a newly engaged man suffering from erectile dysfunction, and then played a blind pianist in Andhadhun, for which he got the National Award for best actor.

Dream Girl showcases Ayushmann playing a guy who dresses up as women characters for the local dramas. This leads him to pick up a job in a radio station which requires him to speak to the listeners in an effeminate voice! Within no time, the quirky Pooja win the hearts of all the people with her voice and soothes everyone who calls her.

Talking about the concept he says, "Not only is it unique but also quirky at the same time. Dream Girl also underlines gender neutrality, where a guy is playing a woman.

"And the concept is very relatable. It's nothing new. Traditionally, in Ram Leela and all these folklore, plays or theatre, most of the actors who play female characters are males. This is the story about that guy."

But was it difficult for him to get into the shoes of a woman, imitating her voice and that too in a seductive tone? "It was, definitely", he quickly added: "But as a guy, you know what a guy wants. So you know the right buttons to press. That's an advantage of being a guy. I had to just hit the right notes through multiple takes. I gave it a shot, and fortunately, it worked. Raaj had given me the references of a few men, who prank people by talking like a woman. I studied those videos extensively."

While the protagonist is shown working in a call centre soothing everyone who calls her, the makers were conscientious about not making the film an adult comedy. "There's no adult talk in the movie. It's a family entertainer. There is love, romance, loads of comedy and some tease....and that's it," says Ayushmann.

Also starring Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Nidhi Bisht, Rajesh Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, and Raj Bhansali, Dream Girl is all set to release on September 13, 2019.

