Ayushmann Khurrana: It was unique in a way because it's going back to the roots

Raaj Sandhaliya's upcoming drama, Dream Girl, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha is already creating all the buzz ever since its trailer release. Ayushmann and Nushrat's fans can't stop going gaga over the actor's character 'Pooja'. People are loving this unique character of Aayushman.

In a media interaction, when Ayushmann was asked, "What appealed to you about Dream Girl?". The actor replied, "It was unique in a way because it's going back to the roots. Traditionally, in Ram Leela and all these folklore, plays or theatre, most of the actors who play female characters are males. This is the story about that guy. And for some reason, his father is not that proud of the fact that he's playing a girl in Ram Leela. But, he is gifted — he can talk in two voices, both male and female — he utilises this talent of his and joins a call centre. Some men fall in love with him, and it is about how he deals with the situation. Not only is it unique, but also quirky at the same time."

Speaking of Dream Girl, the film showcases Ayushmann Khurrana's character of a guy who dresses up as women for the local dramas. The guy, in the film, is so confident which leads him to pick up a job in a radio station requiring him to speak to the listeners in an effeminate voice. Within no time, Pooja, Ayushmann Khurrana's female voice, takes over the whole city with her inviting voice and soothes every one who calls her.

Ayushmann Khurrana's portrayal as Pooja has received accolades from his fans and peers in the industry. The national-award-winning actor has become the talk of the town for his performances in films like Article 15, Andhadhun. The audience is excited to see him as Pooja in Dream Girl now.

The movie also stars a crackling ensemble cast of Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Nidhi Bisht, Rajesh Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, and Raj Bhansali. The film is directed by Raaj Shandilya, produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Ashish Singh. Dreamgirl is all set to release on 13 September 2019.

