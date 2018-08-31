Ayushmann Khurrana learns piano especially for AndhaDhun!

bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana learnt piano from USA and will be seen as a trained piano player who is keen to make his name in the music industry

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana has especially learnt to play piano for his next film AndhaDhun. The movie will see Ayushmann as a blind piano player. Ayushmann himself is a musician and has already impressed the listeners with his music and songs in the past. He's known to sing in his films with songs like 'Pani Da Rang' for 'Vicky Donor' (2012) and may more.

Sriram Raghavan was recently quoted saying, "Ayushmann is a musician himself but he trained rigorously and that worked in our favour as we didn’t have to hire a body double for the finger shots on the piano or even use any kind of VFX. In fact, he plays some fantastic pieces in the film which have been brilliantly composed by Amit".

AndhaDhun starring Radhika Apte and Ayushmann Khurrana has intrigued one and all since its title announcement. AndhaDhun also marks the first collaboration of Sriram Raghavan and Ayushmann Khurrana. The film also brings back to the audience the second outing of Radhika Apte and Sriram Raghavan post Badlapur.

Viacom 18 Motion Pictures presents A Matchbox Pictures production, AndhaDhun is directed by Sriram Raghavan and is slated to release on 5th October, 2018.

