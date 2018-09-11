Ayushmann Khurrana on AndhaDhun: Need sensitivity to play the role

bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana on how he visited Worli school for the visually impaired as prep for AndhaDhun

Ayushmann Khurrana

Continuing his streak of choosing unusual roles, Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen playing a visually impaired pianist in his next, AndhaDhun. Given the sensitive nature of the role, the actor took it upon himself to prepare for over three months before the Sriram Raghavan-directed thriller rolled in June.

"I wanted to look 100 per cent genuine on screen. You need sensitivity to portray someone who is visually impaired," says Khurrana, adding that the fear of caricaturing the character played on his mind.

To do justice to his part, the actor made regular visits to the Happy Home & School For The Blind in Worli. The interactions with the children were an eye-opener for the actor, who says that he picked up subtle nuances that wouldn't have struck him otherwise at reading sessions.

"I went to a blind school for three months to observe their body language and mannerisms. It needed attention to pick up tricky nuances from them, but acting is as much talent as it is attention to detail," says Khurrana.

Also Read: This is what Ayushmann Khurrana did for his character in AndhaDhun

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates