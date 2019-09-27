Ayushmann Khurrana on Dream Girl: It is phenomenal and a blockbuster

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl is continuing its winning streak on the box office and has emerged as the biggest hit of Ayushmann Khurrana's career so far. The film has collected 110.80 cr. India biz.in the second week which trends better than Ayushamnn Khurrana's last releases.

Ecstatic about the overwhelming response, which Dream Girl has received, Ayushmann Khurrana feels validated about the love received by the audience. Talking about the same Ayushmann said, "It always feels great when your film is accepted by the public. It is phenomenal and a blockbuster. Feels great and I feel validated. Audience love is the best love".

Dream Girl has been winning hearts all over with its quirky concept and elements of comedy. Ayushman Khurana's perfectly expressed character is the selling point of the film as fans just cannot seem to get over his character.

In the movie, Ayushmann can be seen playing a guy who dresses up as women characters for the local dramas. This leads him to pick up a job in a radio station which requires him to speak to the listeners in an effeminate voice! Ayushmann Khurrana's portrayal as Pooja has received accolades from his fans and peers in the industry. Last month, the makers dropped of Dream Girl has won hearts and the film's quirky plot has certainly become the talk of the town.

Dream Girl is directed by Raaj Shandilya, produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and Ashish Singh. The film has released all over and has totally emerged as a big hit for Ayushmann Khurrana.