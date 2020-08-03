Ayushmann Khurrana on Friendship Day: My friends have been my pillars of strength

Like any other person, Ayushmann Khurrana's friends are and have been his "pillars of strength". On Friendship Day, the actor hopped on to social media and expressed how blessed he is to have great friends because as he says such human connections are what it keeps one going during times like coronavirus pandemic.

The 'Bala' actor on Sunday shared a hilarious throwback picture on Instagram that was taken while he, along with his other team members, was getting ready for a college play. The actor explained the team had a total of 10 boys and all of them went "bald during the peak winters in Chandigarh".

In the captions, Khurrana also cherished and recalled his bond with his childhood best friend, Rochak Kohli, who now is a popular composer in Bollywood. The duo has been friends since 8th grade, and still share a refreshing, strong bond with each other.

"Rochak and I have always shared a special bond. We were both inclined towards the creative arts. We became friends in school when we discovered that both of us are crazily passionate about music. I'm lucky that we clicked and since then we have stayed tight through thick and thin," the 35-year-old actor wrote.

The 'Article 15' actor further said that it is "during a pandemic like this, you realise how important human connections are."

"Along with Rochak, I am in touch with nearly 40 of my batchmates and I truly consider this as a blessing," the actor added.

Today, on Friendship Day, scores of Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media platforms to share photos, and videos with their friends. Celebrated on the first Sunday of August every year, the day is perfect to stir that settled friendship one more time.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever