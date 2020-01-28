Ayushmann Khurrana on playing homosexual character: Industry people asked me to rethink my decision

Even though he is known to take risks with his big screen outings, Ayushmann Khurrana admits that the decisions don't come easy. The actor — one of the first in mainstream Hindi cinema to play a homosexual character in the upcoming release, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan — reveals that many dissuaded him from taking up the Hitesh Kewalya-directed venture.

"Doing Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan was one of the most important decisions of my life. Many people from the industry asked me to rethink this because no leading hero has ever portrayed a gay man on screen. But I knew this stereotype needed to be shattered, and decided to take the plunge," shares the actor.



Ayushmann Khurrana

Given his enviable streak at the box office, one would presume he has cracked the formula to making a hit film. But Khurrana says he is purely guided by his instincts while choosing scripts. "My family told me to always act on my instincts, without thinking of what society or my immediate community will say about me. I have a free pass to do all things quirky, and I wanted to raise awareness on the taboos linked with the LGBTQ community at large."

