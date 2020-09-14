Ayushmann Khurrana: Racing against time to attain needed physique

Last year, his birthday resolution was to spend more time with family. Call it a wish come true or the larger force of nature at work, but Ayushmann Khurrana — who has been spending the lockdown in hometown Chandigarh — finds himself surrounded by his near and dear ones as he blows the candles on his 36th birthday today. "I don't remember the last time I did this in the recent years. It's special to have all of them around on my big day," says Khurrana, who spent the last few birthdays on a film set.

Though away from a set, the actor has work on his mind. Considering the shoot of director Abhishek Kapoor's next is tentatively slated for October, Ayushmann Khurrana has been working out extensively to achieve the lithe frame of a cross-functional athlete. "I'm racing against time to achieve the desired physique and can't take a single day off. I want the audience to see something new about me, which is why I am working hard to transform (into an on-screen athlete)."

The actor, who has been put on a protein-rich diet to aid his transformation, says he has been pursuing functional core training for two to three hours daily, with Mumbai-based trainer Rakesh Udiyar guiding him over video calls and intensifying the regimen as they near the schedule. "I have to do legs on Mondays and keep looking for excuses to avoid them. I'm hoping I will be able to walk after my session and be in the right condition to celebrate," he laughs.

