Ayushmann Khurrana shoots for a special video with visually challenged musicians!

bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana spent time with the talented musicians who are blessed with great singing skills

Ayushmann Khurran in AndhaDhun's song 'Naino Da Kasoor'

Ahead of the film's release, Ayushmann Khurrana shot for a special video with visually challenged musicians and kids on his upcoming film AndhaDhun's song 'Naino Da Kasoor' in Jogeshwari. The actor, who has received much love for his song 'Naino Da Kasoor' from the film, shot a video with visually impaired musicians and kids in Jogeshwari, Mumbai. Ayushmann spent time with the talented musicians who are blessed with good singing skills.

The video features a total of 30 musicians which comprises of a blind pianist and guitarist along with kids. During the shoot of AndhaDhun, Ayushmann Khurrana realized that despite being visually impaired these people are blessed with special talents.

Sharing his experience on the special association, Ayushmann Khurran said, "I am humbled and thrilled that I got an opportunity to jam with these wonderful musicians for AndhaDhun. It's amazing how enthusiastic they are, and how their physical challenge has not deterred their spirit or talent. I feel Naina Da Kasoor is the perfect song for this distinct collaboration."

The special promotional video will release across all social media platforms today. The film has been directed by Sriram Raghavan.

Ayushmann Khurrana who has made a mark with slice of life films in Bollywood is all set to mark his first association with Sriram Raghavan and break the mould. The actor, who has cemented his standing in the industry by featuring in middle-of-the-road films such as Vicky Donor, Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Bareilly Ki Barfi, has kickstarted promotions of his first release for the year.

Ayushmann Khurrana has developed a fanbase amongst the youth striking chords with the youngsters with his quirky and interesting selection of stories. After winning hearts with unique and unusual stories like Vicky Donor, Shubh Mangal Savdhaan, amongst others, Ayushmann now enters the dark world of AndhaDhun. AndhaDhun stars celebrated actress Tabu in a pivotal role. The actress will be seen in a grey character once again after Drishyam.

The film also features Radhika Apte who lately had been getting a lot of appreciation for her work. This will be her second association with Sriram after Badlapur. Produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Matchbox pictures, 'Andhadhun' is directed by Sriram Raghavan. Starring Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Radhika Apte, the film is slated to release on 5th October.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates