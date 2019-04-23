Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu's Andhadhun shattering records; crosses Rs 300 crore in China

bollywood

Thriller drama Andhadhun emerged a major box office draw in China raking in a record collection of over Rs 300 crore (USD 43.4 million), the makers announced Monday.

Andhadhun poster

Sriram Raghavan's much-applauded directorial venture "Andhadhun" has grossed Rs 303.36 crore in China, making it the third highest grossing Indian film in the Asian country, says a trade analyst.

Produced by Sanjay Routray's Matchbox Pictures, the film starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte, among others, was released in China on April 3 under the title - "The Piano Player" and has taken the Chinese box office by storm ever since.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Monday, "'Andhadhun' crosses Rs 300 crore in China. Emerges the third highest grossing Indian film in China. Total: $43.45 million (Rs 303.36 crore)."

He also shared a list of the Top 5 highest grossing Indian films in China. "1. 'Dangal', 2. 'Secret Superstar', 3. 'Andhadhun', 4. 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', 5. 'Hindi Medium'," he wrote.

"Andhadhun" also won big at the Critics' Choice Film Awards announced here on Sunday. It won in the categories: Best Film: "Andhadhun", Best Director: Sriram Raghavan, Best Editor: Pooja Ladha Surti, Best Writing - Arijit Biswas, Yogesh Chandekar, Sriram Raghavan, Hemanth M. Rao and Pooja Ladha Surti.

"This is turning out to be an incredible April for all of us at Matchbox Pictures. We are both overjoyed and humbled that Sriram's vision and our film is being celebrated across the world, not just at the box office but also by the critics," Routray said in a statement.

"It validates our belief in driving good content without unnecessarily thinking about what is 'commercial' and what is 'niche'. Ultimately, a film is 'good' or' bad' and the audience decides that," he added.

