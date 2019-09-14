MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Ayushmann Khurrana: Want to carve out more time for my family

Updated: Sep 14, 2019, 07:24 IST | Shaheen Parkar

With his professional stock at an all-time high, Ayushmann Khurrana has a personal resolution for birthday

Ayushmann Khurrana: Want to carve out more time for my family
Ayushmann Khurrana

Given the dream run that he is on, you would imagine there is little that's missing from Ayushmann Khurrana's life. As he blows out the candles on his 35th birthday today, he agrees that he has already received the best gift he could have asked for. "Dream Girl is off to a good start. What's gratifying is that with this film, the trade has started viewing me in a different light altogether," he enthuses. The biggest compliment, he reveals, has come from wife Tahira Kashyap. "It's only now that she calls me a brave actor. She thinks I have done a great job in this film. Otherwise, she's critical of my work."

The actor, who has begun shooting for Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhaan, is taking the day off. Don't expect a glitzy party from Khurrana; the man of the moment — true to his characteristic understated style — prefers an intimate gathering over a B-Town bash. "I will have a get-together with family and friends. I prefer to keep my birthdays low-key. Being in the public eye, I am bound to meet a lot of people. So, my special day has to be with my inner circle."

Ayushmann Khurrana
Khurrana with wife Tahira and his children 

Content as he is with his seven-year journey at the movies, Khurrana says he has a special wish for this birthday. The father of two hopes to spend more time with children, Virajveer and Varushka. "The last few years have been hectic. I have been shooting non-stop. No complaints there because I have been part of some amazing movies that have shaped the taste of audiences, but I do wish to balance my schedules better and carve out more time for my family. I have missed them a lot, and they have been my pillars of strength."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

ayushmann khurranabollywood news

Why does Ayushmann Khurrana want Kriti Sanon to reject Rajkummar Rao?

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK