Ayushmann Khurrana: Want to carve out more time for my family

Given the dream run that he is on, you would imagine there is little that's missing from Ayushmann Khurrana's life. As he blows out the candles on his 35th birthday today, he agrees that he has already received the best gift he could have asked for. "Dream Girl is off to a good start. What's gratifying is that with this film, the trade has started viewing me in a different light altogether," he enthuses. The biggest compliment, he reveals, has come from wife Tahira Kashyap. "It's only now that she calls me a brave actor. She thinks I have done a great job in this film. Otherwise, she's critical of my work."

The actor, who has begun shooting for Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhaan, is taking the day off. Don't expect a glitzy party from Khurrana; the man of the moment — true to his characteristic understated style — prefers an intimate gathering over a B-Town bash. "I will have a get-together with family and friends. I prefer to keep my birthdays low-key. Being in the public eye, I am bound to meet a lot of people. So, my special day has to be with my inner circle."



Khurrana with wife Tahira and his children

Content as he is with his seven-year journey at the movies, Khurrana says he has a special wish for this birthday. The father of two hopes to spend more time with children, Virajveer and Varushka. "The last few years have been hectic. I have been shooting non-stop. No complaints there because I have been part of some amazing movies that have shaped the taste of audiences, but I do wish to balance my schedules better and carve out more time for my family. I have missed them a lot, and they have been my pillars of strength."

