Ayushmann Khurrana: We shouldn't be blindly proud of our country

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is gearing up for the release of Article 15 that tackles the issues of caste-based discrimination, says people of the country are sensitive towards each other.

Ayushmann Khurrana says the country is unique because it has people of all kinds, but one should not be "blindly proud" of it. The Bollywood actor, who is gearing up for the release of "Article 15" that tackles the issues of caste-based discrimination, says people of the country are sensitive towards each other.

"Our country is a unique one because we have all kinds of people and we are very sensitive towards ourselves. We are proud of ourselves, of our communities," Ayushmann said. "We are so depressed in our real lives that we need something to feel proud about."

"The appeal of this film is we should be proud of our country, but we can't be blindly proud of it. We need to better our nation," he told reporters. Asked about the criticism the trailer of "Article 15" received from some quarters, Ayushmann said he was aware that a section of society had got offended. "But after they watch the film, (they'll realise) there's nothing offensive or maybe we have offended everyone because we haven't targeted any community," he said.

At a special event of the film on Saturday night, director Anubhav Sinha was asked about his views regarding the caste-based reservation. The "Mulk" director said reservation was not an easy subject that one could answer in two minutes, adding that it was a "complex matter which has a lot of plus and many minus".

Ayushmann echoed the director. "Reservation started so that we become inclusive towards the so-called lower sections of the society. Reservation had a purpose. Today, a lot of people have a problem with it," the actor said. "So, it's not an easy topic to talk about. But what's most important is that we should be inclusive. The discrimination that's been happening for centuries needs to be stopped," he added. "Article 15" is scheduled to be released on June 28.

