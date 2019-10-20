Ayushmann Khurrana: Would love to play desi Joker
After a string of slice-of-life films, Ayushmann Khurrana says he is keen to explore dark characters on screen
Everything Ayushmann Khurrana touches turns to gold, or so it appears. When his peers were tentpole movie-bound, the actor decided to tell small-town stories in Badhaai Ho (2018), Dream Girl, and made a killing. With four back-to-back hits, you could well credit him as the man behind the revival of slice-of-life films. But given his versatile streak, it isn't surprising that the actor—who is gearing up for the social comedy, Bala—says he is itching to explore a grey character on screen.
"The audience hasn't seen the dark side to me. I would love to play a negative character, say a desi version of the Joker. I find the character fascinating. He represents the side that we all have but don't acknowledge; the part that doesn't want to conform to social niceties," enthuses Khurrana, adding that layered characters need a strong foundation in able writing. "To make an Indian version of Joker, you need the support of a scriptwriter and a director [who] share the same vision."
A still from Joker
Being the man of the moment comes with its set of demands—it has been a hectic year for Khurrana as he shot for several projects. In the bargain, his oft-expressed wish of publishing a book of Hindi poems has taken a back seat. Ask him about its progress, and he says, "I wrote [a couplet] when I won the National Award. But more than anything else, I [like to write] about the varied aspects of love, the small joys of life, or even the situation the country is facing. I am not that self-obsessed to only write about myself. But I need the mind space to write more poetry and then publish a book. It is on my bucket list and will happen."
Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana: It's era to speak about the unspoken
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
12 major love problems solved by Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar