Ayushmann Khurranas Dream Girl scores a century at the box-office, mints Rs. 101.40 crore

It all started for Ayushmann Khurrana in 2017 with Bareilly Ki Barfi and ever since then, he has only delivered commercially successful films at the ticket windows. Raaj Shaandilyaa's Dream Girl marks his sixth hit in a row. And now, the actor has hit his second century after Badhaai Ho. The film has now entered the 100-crore club and minted Rs. 101.40 crore till now, have a look at film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh's tweet right here:-

#DreamGirl is ðÂÂÂÂ¯ Not Out... Begins weekdays [of Week 2] on an excellent note... [Week 2] Fri 5.30 cr, Sat 9.10 cr, Sun 11.05 cr, Mon 3.75 cr. Total: âÂÂ¹ 101.40 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 24, 2019

Khurrana too, couldn’t contain his excitement and thanked everyone for making the film a success and taking it to the 100-crore mark, have a look:-

#DreamGirl scores a century! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ

Thank you for this love. pic.twitter.com/oAUBpPID0V — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) September 24, 2019

Dream Girl’s plot was one of the major reasons why this comedy hit the bullseye. Shaandilyaa, who was associated with Comedy Circus as the writer, knew how to create punches and when to judiciously use them to elevate the film’s mood. It indeed had some sharp lines and farcical moments that managed to tickle our funny bones. And when you have a highly dependable ensemble like Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee and Manjot Singh, one can seldom go wrong.

And above all, when your film is being spearheaded by Khurrana, the man who has redefined versatility on the celluloid, you know you have a winner in hand. The actor has, over the years, blurred the lines between fiction and realism, and broadened our skewed understanding of heroism and machismo. Which other mainstream stars would have the courage to play a character that talks in a female voice to seduce people? It's not just about the actor's prowess, but as a great teacher of acting once said, an actor's greatness lies in his choices. And Khurrana seems to be making the right ones. And that’s what makes him a star.

