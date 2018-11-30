Azharuddin appointed working president of Telangana Congress

national

The former Congress Member of Parliament (MP) will be assisted by B.M Vinod Kumar and Jaffer Javed, who will jointly hold the post of vice-president in the Telangana unit of the party

Mohammed Azharuddin

The Congress on Friday appointed former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin as the working president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee, a week ahead of the legislative assembly elections in Telangana.



The names approved for the post of general secretary include S. Jagadeeshwara Rao, Nagesh Mudiraj, T. Narsa Reddy, Manavatha Roy, Faheem, Kailash, Laxma Reddy, and Krishank. The post of secretaries, on the other hand, will be filled by Durgam Bhaskar, Daruvu Ellanna, Vijay Kumar and Bala Laxmi.

Meanwhile, Congress has also approved the name of Lingaraju as the president of Karnataka Pradesh Fishermen Congress.

Former Congress MP Sandeep Dixit, on the other hand, has been appointed as the secretary of All India Congress Committee (AICC).

