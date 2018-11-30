Azharuddin appointed working president of Telangana Congress

Nov 30, 2018, 19:06 IST | PTI

The former Congress Member of Parliament (MP) will be assisted by B.M Vinod Kumar and Jaffer Javed, who will jointly hold the post of vice-president in the Telangana unit of the party

Azharuddin appointed working president of Telangana Congress
Mohammed Azharuddin

The Congress on Friday appointed former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin as the working president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee, a week ahead of the legislative assembly elections in Telangana.

The former Congress Member of Parliament (MP) will be assisted by B.M Vinod Kumar and Jaffer Javed, who will jointly hold the post of vice-president in the Telangana unit of the party.

The names approved for the post of general secretary include S. Jagadeeshwara Rao, Nagesh Mudiraj, T. Narsa Reddy, Manavatha Roy, Faheem, Kailash, Laxma Reddy, and Krishank. The post of secretaries, on the other hand, will be filled by Durgam Bhaskar, Daruvu Ellanna, Vijay Kumar and Bala Laxmi.

Meanwhile, Congress has also approved the name of Lingaraju as the president of Karnataka Pradesh Fishermen Congress.

Former Congress MP Sandeep Dixit, on the other hand, has been appointed as the secretary of All India Congress Committee (AICC).

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in the headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Tags

mohammad azharuddinnational news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Heroes of Mumbai: They drive the ambulance to save your life

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK