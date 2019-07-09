B-Town Buzz: Aamir Khan's look a work in progress? Taapsee Pannu gives it back to a troll

bollywood

Aamir Khan was supposed to get leaner for the younger version of his character in Lal Singh Chaddha.

Aamir Khan at Mumbai airport. Picture/Yogen Shah

Set to feature in a remake of the Hollywood offering Forrest Gump, Lal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan had apparently revealed that he would shoot for the portions that needed him to look young, before he piled on 20 kilos for the film. However, when spotted at the Mumbai airport on July 8, Khan, with his crew cut and thick facial fuzz, seemed anything but ready to slip into a younger version of himself. Have the makers done a rethink? Or is this just work in progress?

Forrest Gump, directed by Robert Zemeckis, is a 1994 American comedy-drama film based on the 1986 novel of the same name by Winston Groom. The story depicts several decades in the life of Forrest Gump (Hanks), a slow-witted but kind-hearted man from Alabama who witnesses and unwittingly influences several defining historical events in the 20th century in the United States.

The film will star Kareena Kapoor Khan, this will be their third collaboration after 3 Idiots and Talaash. Secret Superstar helmer Advait Chandan is directing the film, while actor Atul Kulkarni is attached as a writer. The film is set to release in Christmas 2020.

Do it like Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu can give a cue or two on dealing with naysayers with swag. The actor was recently attacked by a troll who advised director Anubhav Sinha that he cast another face for his next, citing that she lacked the ability to act. However, it was Pannu who had the last laugh. "Sorry yaar, ab toh sab kuch sign n seal ho chuka hai. Ab toh sir ko main hi nahi nikaalne dungi. But ek kaam karo, agli wali ke liye rok lo kyunki shayad woh bhi main lock karva lu jald hi. #TryAgain (sic)," she wrote.

Yo Yo's idol?

Khadke Glassy singer Yo Yo Honey Singh revealed that Apache Indian played a crucial role in inspiring him to become a musician. The latter's 1993 track, Chok There, particularly motivated an 11-year-old Singh to explore the art. "When I was around 11, that [song] got into my head," said Singh.

