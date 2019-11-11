B-town buzz: Abhay Deol supports Sona Mohapatra; Zareen-Anshuman's film NY bound

As Sona Mohapatra continues her fight against the channel for reinstating #MeToo accused Anu Malik as a judge on Indian Idol, Abhay Deol has now come out in support of her. The singer shared an October 20, 2018 exclusive mid-day report on how an aspiring singer and an Idol hopeful were sexually harassed by Malik. She wrote, "Sony TV clearly doesn't care about India or any values. Continues to celebrate this predator on the judge's chair. Read this India (sic)." Deol commented on the post saying, "Admire you very much Sona. You have my support (sic)."

The Ambarsariya singer shared the screenshot of the actor's comment and wrote, "The first actor from our industry to extend support, @AbhayDeol. Has always been a man with a mind of his own and has made his own road to travel in. Walks his talk. Thank you and big love. Also thank you for being on the right side of history (sic)." Meanwhile, the channel prefers to remain mum on the issue. Buzz is that they don't plan to take any action.

NY-bound

Anshuman Jha and Zareen Khan-starrer Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele will premiere as an official selection at the South Asian International Film Festival in New York on November 22. Says director Harish Vyas, "A film with LGBTQ protagonists is premiering in the most diverse city of the world."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates