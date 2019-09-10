B-town buzz: Ayushmann Khurrana croons unplugged version of Ik Mulaqat; Tanushree Dutt back to silver screen

Days before its release, Ayushmann Khurrana has done an unplugged version of the Ik Mulaqat track from Dream Girl. On Monday night, the actor recorded the track at composer duo, Meet Bros' studio in Andheri. It will be used for promotions. Speaking of Ayushmann Khurrana's film Dream Girl, it also stars Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Nidhi Bisht, Rajesh Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, and Raj Bhansali in pivotal roles.

The film shares a story about Ayushmann playing a guy who dresses up as women characters for the local dramas and confidently so, which leads him to pick up a job in a radio station which requires him to speak to the listeners in an effeminate voice! Within no time, the quirky Pooja takes over the whole city with her inviting voice and soothes every one who calls her.

Ayushmann also shared how different it was to slip into the character of Pooja for the movie. He said: "I had to deliver 25 per cent of my dialogues in a woman's voice. Since I come from a radio background, it's easier for me to modulate my voice. I have spent years behind the mic, mimicking different people. Raaj had given me the references of a few men, who prank people by talking like a woman. I studied those videos extensively."

Tanushree's back

Yesterday, Tanushree Dutta was spotted at Mumbai airport. The actor is back from New Jersey to chart out new innings in Bollywood. The torchbearer of the #MeToo movement in the country had in January returned to the US, which she considers her second home.

The actress, in her complaint filed in October 2018, accused Patekar of harassing and misbehaving with her while shooting a song on the sets of the film Horn Ok Pleasss in 2008. Her complaint against Patekar sparked a nationwide #MeToo movement on social media. In the complaint, Dutta also alleged that during the shooting of the song sequence, Patekar inappropriately touched her even after she clearly mentioned that she would not perform lewd, vulgar or uncomfortable steps.

86 years young

Asha Bhosle celebrated her 86th birthday on Sunday at her restaurant in Dubai. The veteran singer was hosting a bash after 17 years. On her big day, she wished that poverty be eradicated and the poor become rich.

