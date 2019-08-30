B-Town Buzz: Damini Chopra's first shot in B-Town; Sonakshi and Maniesh shoot for an ad

bollywood

Damini Chopra makes her debut in the Prabhas-starrer Saaho. She bagged the role after director Sujeeth spotted her outside a Bandra restaurant. The classical dancer, who studied literature at Harvard and writes on international subjects, is living her dream. She has two more projects in her kitty.

Saaho will showcase Prabhas in a completely new avatar after Baahubali. The film also presents Shraddha Kapoor in an action-packed avatar doing some daredevil stunts. Saaho has been shot in three languages, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, simultaneously. The movie also has an ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, amongst others. The film is a high octane action thriller which is presented by T-Series, produced by UV Creations and directed by Sujeeth and is set to hit the theatres on August 30, 2019.

On the set

Sonakshi Sinha and Maniesh Paul have been shooting for a commercial. From the looks of it, it appears to be a trip on the wild side.

Work matters

Amidst break-up rumours, Ileana D'Cruz was spotted exiting a Bandra-Kurla Complex restaurant. She looked her cheery self. D'Cruz has unfollowed Australian photographer beau Andrew Kneebone on Instagram and also deleted his snapshots. Those in the know say that D'Cruz, who used to spend more time outside the country to be with Kneebone, is looking at B-Town anew.

Period drama

After the Kajol-starrer Helicopter Eela (2018), Pradeep Sarkar has begun work on his next. The film is based on the life of Nati Binodini (1862-1941), the first woman to break into the Bengali theatre scene, which was then considered a male domain. He will produce and direct the drama. Vidya Balan and Deepika Padukone are in consideration for the title role.

