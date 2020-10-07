B-Town Buzz: Farah Khan, Prabhudheva and Ram Charan come together for dance show

Farah Khan, Prabhudheva and Ram Charan are hosting a digital show, Heal URlife through Dance. The show provides a platform for the differently-abled to celebrate life. It also aims at promoting mental well-being as dancing heals.

Khan and Prabhudheva are known for their choreography, and the South star for his cool dance moves. Last December, Charan and Khan had done a jig at Sania Mirza's sister Anam's wedding in Hyderabad. Now, they are getting together for a special cause.

Has Elon Musk watched Nawazuddin-starrer Serious Men?

The riveting social satire titled 'Serious Men' recently released on a leading OTT platform and has been garnering immense love and appreciation from the audiences and critics. While the viewers have loved Nawazuddin Siddiqui's effortless performance of a man, who becomes desperate to position his son as a child prodigy, the actor is currently basking in the glory of his act.

Recently, the global actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui retweeted the business magnate Elon Musk's tweet which states "Nothing can escape gravity, not even black holes (and they really tried!)"

Now, as the movie is narrated through the eyes of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's character who is an inquisitive man, a Secretary to a scientist, who knows how the universe behaves acutely and often throws words like gravity, microbes, black holes to hold an intellectual space in the society, has now enhanced the next level of curiosity in the minds of the audiences with a common question - If Elon Musk has recently binged on Nawazuddin's film Serious Men?

Dress code

After playing Hathoda Tyagi in Paatal Lok, Abhishek Banerjee continues with his intense roles, but his mother is more concerned about his on-screen looks. "She is always bothered about the way my hair looks or the kind of clothes I wear," says the casting director-turned-actor. His latest outing in the Disney+ Hotstar comedy series, PariWar, sees him in a romantic role. Hopefully, his mom approves of the styling.

