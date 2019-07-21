Search

B-town buzz: Fatima Sana Shaikh's holidaying in Macao; Rajeev Khandelwal's back!

Updated: Jul 21, 2019, 14:35 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Fatima Sana Shaikh, who has completed shooting for Anurag Basu's next, is currently holidaying in Macao. She has been doing all the touristy stuff.

Fatima Sana Shaikh

A time to chill

Fatima Sana Shaikh attended a stage production, The House of Dancing Water, written and directed by Franco Dragone, in Macao. Impressed with the performance, she posed for a keepsake photograph with the cast. The actor, who has completed shooting for Anurag Basu's next, is currently holidaying in Macao. She has been doing all the touristy stuff. Shaikh found the gondola ride to be a fun experience. Apart from sightseeing, the Dangal (2016) girl has been relishing the local fare.

Rajeev Khandelwal

Rajeev Khandelwal's cop act

Last seen in Salt Bridge (2017), Rajeev Khandelwal has been away from the scene. The actor is now back in action with Pranaam in which he plays a cop. Helmed by Sanjiv Jaiswal, Khandelwal portrays a peon's son, who aspires to be an IAS officer, but a turn of events makes him a gangster. South actor Sameksha Singh plays the female lead. The talented Khandelwal, who was once a television heartthrob, sadly finds no takers in Bollywood nowadays.

