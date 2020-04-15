B-town buzz: Giorgia Andriani is safe at Bandra; Rhea Chakraborty's short film, Boom Boom, releases online

Giorgia Andriani's home country, Italy, is reeling under the impact of the virus. Arbaaz Khan's special friend is 'safe and secure' at her Bandra home encouraging people to take the necessary precautions and practice social distancing. Andriani, who is set to make her Bollywood debut with the Shreyas Talpade-starrer Welcome to Bajrangpur, has been brushing up on her Hindi and spending time with pet dog, Hugo. She has also done an item number in Sridevi Bungalow, which stars Khan and wink girl, Priya Prakash Varrier.

Short take

Last seen in Jalebi (2018), Rhea Chakraborty's short film, Boom Boom, releases online today. "It's a funny take about a couple's awkwardness on their wedding night," she says. It is part of Zee5's short film festival. Of late, Chakraborty has been more in the news for her relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput. Though the two have been holidaying, partying and gymming together for a while, they have yet to admit to the relationship.

Ooh la la

Bappi Lahiri is finding joy in gardening. The veteran composer-singer is tending to his Juhu home garden, which is currently blooming with pink bougainvillaea. The current break from shows has given him a chance to pursue his hobby. Don't miss the king of bling's gold cap.

