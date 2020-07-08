B-town buzz: Guru Randhawa supports Barbie Mann; Aamir Khan takes pet Imli for a checkup

Guru Randhawa has lent support to Punjabi singer Barbie Maan by writing and composing her romantic track, Teri gali. "When we first met, we shared our musical aspirations and the collaboration happened organically," says Maan. Shot in Punjab, the music video features former Bigg Boss contestant Asim Riaz along with Maan.

Guru Randhawa had also lined up a performance on June 30. It was his first live show post-lockdown. The singer shared the news on social media and wrote, "It feels great to slowly and steadily resume work." Randhawa will be adhering to the government guidelines on gatherings and social distancing measures for the private gig. For a while now, he had been expressing his disappointment about not being able to travel and perform.

Spotted

On Tuesday, Aamir Khan was spotted with pet dog, Imli, at a veterinary clinic in Andheri. Looks like he was checking on the medicines and vaccination for the pooch. The superstar's lockdown grey hair look is oozing cool.PIC/shadab Khan

Not without the mask

As the industry limps back to normalcy, events and launches marked by ribbon-cutting ceremonies have begun. Tusshar Kapoor inaugurated hairstylist-turned-singer Moin Sabri's salon at Oshiwara. Newbie Aaira Dwivedi, who features in Sabri's music video, was also present. The actor ensured everyone wore masks. Sabri has styled Kapoor in several films, including the Golmaal franchise.

