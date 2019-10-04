B-town buzz: Harman Baweja's makeover surprise; Anil Kapoor to sign Tamil film

Every time we spot Harman Baweja, he appears different. The actor attended a screening of the Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan-starrer War. He now sports a salt-and-pepper beard. Priyanka Chopra's ex-flame's career did not take off after Love Story 2050 (2008), What's Your Raashee? (2009) and Dishkiyaoon (2014). Despite the odds, Baweja never fails to smile. We like.

In rhythm

Shakti and Mukti Mohan can't stop themselves from striking dance poses wherever they go. The sisters were in France recently and made sure to be clicked at tourist destinations. The dancing duo travel together to learn local dance styles, which they incorporate in their steps. Onlookers often wonder what the two are up to. But they are used to the stares and often break into an impromptu dance, which often gets a round of applause from them.

Going South?

Anil Kapoor dropped in to meet director S Shankar on the set of Indian 2 in Sriperumbudur. This has led to speculation that the star is the latest addition to the Kamal Haasan-starrer. It is being said that he will play the antagonist in the vigilante action film, which also stars Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh. Indian 2 is a sequel to the 1996 Tamil film.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates