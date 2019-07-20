B-town buzz: It's Shraddha vs Shraddha on Aug 30; Ranveer Singh in Dubai's Walk of Fame list

bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor's next, Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore, is also slated to release on the same date as Saaho. Both her films are set for a box office clash, unless Saaho shifts yet again

Shraddha Kapoor

Now that the makers of her upcoming multilingual, Saaho, have announced that the release date of the Prabhas-starrer is being shifted from August 15 to 30, Shraddha Kapoor find herself in a unique predicament.

Her next, Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore, is also slated to release on the same date! Both her films are set for a box office clash, unless Saaho shifts yet again.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui clicked while shooting

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was spotted shooting for a promotional campaign for Zee Café. His suited and booted look was a far cry from his usual avatar.

Dressed in a dapper burgundy suit, the actor looked suave. Buzz is that it is part of the promotions for the channel's upcoming international shows, which includes McMafia starring Siddiqui.

Starry trail

Inspired by Hollywood's Walk Of Fame in Los Angeles, Dubai will now have its own Walk of Fame, near the country's best known landmark, Burj Khalifa. Ranveer Singh is the latest recipient of the Dubai star at the tourist attraction, which is slated to open in October.

Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab was the first recipient of the star followed by Shah Rukh Khan. There's talk that cricketers MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli will also be honoured as well.

