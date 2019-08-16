B-Town Buzz: Lopamudra Raut has taken off for Los Angeles

bollywood

Former Bigg Boss and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Lopamudra Raut was keen on a holiday before beginning anew

Lopamudra Raut

Model-turned-actor Lopamudra Raut has taken off for Los Angeles for a break. After shooting for music videos and a web show, Raut was keen on a holiday before beginning anew. Her social media account is full of pictures from her holiday. The former Bigg Boss and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant is also exploring options in the West. The world is her stage.

A glorious road ahead



Vikrant Massey

Naseeruddin Shah and Vikrant Massey's short film, Half Full, might get into the race for the Oscars. It bagged honours at the ShortsTV's Best of India Short Film Festival 2019 in Los Angeles. This recognition is seen as the first step towards securing a possible nomination at the Academy Awards. Directed by Karan Rawal, the 12-minute film focusses on a youth who is undergoing an internal conflict and his bond with an old man. Shah hopes that the film can garner attention after winning laurels.



Naseeruddin Shah

Mika faces boycott

The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has banned Mika Singh from the Indian film industry for performing at an event in Karachi, which was hosted by former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf's kin, Adnan Asad. A letter from the AICWA president, Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, stated: "AICWA bans and boycotts singer Mika Singh from the Indian film industry for performing at a high-profile event at Karachi on August 8. AICWA takes a tough stand of immediately boycotting his association with movie production houses, music companies and online music content providers." The association also sought the intervention of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry. The statement added, "Anybody dealing with Mika Singh will do so at their own risk and will also be boycotted." A 30-second video clip tweeted by a Pakistani journalist showed the Jumme Ki Raat crooner belting out his chartbusters at a pre-wedding ceremony of Asad's daughter.

