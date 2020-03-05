B-town buzz: Pranutan Bahl's next film Helmet seems to be really promising

Notebook (2019) actor Pranutan Bahl has begun dubbing for her next, Helmet. Dino Morea's production is a comedy that highlights the embarrassment of buying condoms. Bahl's co-star is Aparshakti Khurana. Like brother Ayushmann, he, too, is taking up some quirky subjects. The film is all slated to release very soon and we are waiting for it!

A taste of international cinema

After bringing Cannes Palme d'Or 2018 winner Shoplifters, Ash is Purest White and Yomeddine to Indian screens, Sanjay Suri is all set to get the 2019 Oscar-nominated French drama Les Misérables to India on March 13. Omar Soumare and Alexis Manenti, who are part of the cast, are in India to promote the film that has also bagged honours at the Golden Globes 2020 and the Cannes film festival 2019. Suri says, "Watching Les Misérables was an experience that stayed with me beyond the theatres. It is a stylish, gritty and relevant piece of cinema that engages you. I continue my journey to bring the best of world cinema to India with my associates. It will touch a chord."

Good to be bad

Dalip Tahil plays a legal eagle in Karan Johar's upcoming Netflix film, Guilty, starring Kiara Advani. The veteran actor will be seen playing the defence counsel in a rape case. He says, "This is my most villainous role till date. The new age baddie is more corrupt than ever before. I play a character who has a reputation of being merciless while representing a case," says Tahil, who was last in the web shows, Hostages and The Family Man, and on the big screen in Mission Mangal (2019).

Who can forget the veteran actor's villainous roles in umpteen films like Kishan Kanhaiya, Raja, and of course, Baazigar? Let's see if this can beat them or not!

