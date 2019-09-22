B-town buzz: Priyanka Chopra grooves to Ghungroo; Govinda turns brand ambassador

As if the love showered by fans was not enough, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has also joined the bandwagon in celebrating the War song, Ghunghroo. After PC was seen grooving to the song on Instagram, composer Vishal Dadlani says, "PC always has the best taste in music. Now that she's put the clip, it will travel further. She knows we love her."

Off to MP now

Govinda will be the brand ambassador of Madhya Pradesh, and will help promote the state's traditions and tourist places, Public Relations Minister PC Sharma said. The actor has had a five-year stint as Congress Lok Sabha MP from Mumbai North constituency, having defeated BJP heavyweight Ram Naik in 2004. Sharma said the state government was planning to set up a film city as several productions units are visiting places like Maheshwar and Mandu.

Anupam Kher's most special film

During an interaction session with fans on Twitter, Anupam Kher revealed that his 1984 drama, Saaransh, was a special film. "#Saaransh will always remain once in a lifetime experience for me. It changed my life. Literally. All thanks to birthday boy @MaheshNBhatt, (sic)," he tweeted. Bhatt-directed Saaransh dealt with the story of a retired school teacher and his wife, who come to terms with the death of their only son in a mugging incident.

New projects

National Award Winning singer Shashaa Tirupati is set to launch her first original Hindi independent single. Beparwahi has been compsed by her and rendered by her and Hriday Gattani. The lyrics have been penned by none other than Vayu who shot to fame with his hit song Banno Tera Swagger. The single will be released on her YouTube channel and will be streamed on all digital audio streaming platforms.

