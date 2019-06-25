B-Town Buzz: Raveena Tandon fans upset over Tip Tip Barsa remake; Randeep Hooda bids adieu to steed

bollywood

Tip Tip Barsa Paani song is being recreated in Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi and Raveena Tandon fans are not happy.

Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar in a still from Tip Tip Barsa Paani song

Raveena Tandon's fans are upset that the chartbuster Tip Tip Barsa Paani from Mohra (1994) is labelled as an Akshay Kumar song. The track is being recreated in his upcoming film, Sooryavanshi. One user wrote to Akki, "You were good. But no one can replace Raveena's sensuous moves in a yellow saree." Another user wondered if he was in the song "as he could not take his eyes off Raveena (sic)."



Raveena Tandon

Sooryavanshi is scheduled to hit the screens on March 27, 2020. This is the first time that Akshay has collaborated with Rohit for a project. After the success of 'Simmba' and 'Singham', Rohit has expanded his cop universe with 'Sooryavanshi'. Akshay's entry was teased in the climax of 'Simmba' as an Anti-Terror Squad chief. In March, the makers of the film shared the first look of the film. In the poster, Akshay was seen donning the garb of a police officer with a revolver in his hand.

Randeep Hooda bids adieu to steed

It's heartbreak time for Randeep Hooda. He has lost one of his horses who he called Crayon. The actor is as passionate about horses as he is about acting. He is known to adopt injured mares and nurse them back to health. Hooda shared his grief on social media. He wrote, "Our stubborn warrior, Crayon, stood on his hind legs and fell backwards, hitting his head on a stone. We tried for three days, but there seemed to be no way to get him back on his feet. He was paralysed below the neck and lost his eyesight. He was a strong-willed horse who was with us for 15 years. Farewell my friend (sic)."

Anupam Kher and Kumud Mishra on sets of One Day: Justice Delivered

Anupam Kher and Kumud Mishra with director Ashok Nanda on the set of One Day: Justice Delivered. As the makers wanted to shoot at real locations, Kher came forward to help in getting the permissions from the Delhi high court. The veteran actor, who plays a judge, too was keen that the film be shot at real locations.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates