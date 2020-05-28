B-town buzz: RGV releases trailer of Telugu film Coronavirus; Usha Uthup's virtual concert

Ram Gopal Varma's fascination for making films on current issues continues. While others are planning projects set during the pandemic, RGV has released the trailer of his Telugu production, Coronavirus. Ramu wanted to prove that no one can stop him from work 'whether it's God or Corona'. It was shot indoors with the cast and crew wearing masks and maintaining a physical distance. Knowing Ramu, the film will turn out to be a horror-thriller — his favourite genre.

Watch the trailer of Coronavirus below:

Usha live

Usha Uthup will perform at the Music for Magic virtual concert on Friday to aid virus relief measures. The event has been organised by Magic Bus, an NGO that works with children from the economically disadvantaged sections of society. The event will be streamed on the NGO's Facebook page.

