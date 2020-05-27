B-town Buzz: Soundarya Sharma takes the digital route; John Abraham's southern comfort

Ranchi Diaries (2017) actor Soundarya Sharma, who is stranded in Los Angeles, has something to cheer about. Her digital debut, Raktanchal, is set to release. The drama is inspired by real events in the '80s. The dentist-turned-actor, who had enrolled for a filmmaking course in the US, is unable to fly back due to the lockdown.

Speaking about her role, Soundarya Sharma said, "I was on a strict diet that is the Mediterranean diet. It's a lot of discipline as I love food. It's low carb and my body felt different after doing this. I moved better and different. There were things which were new to me. This character is an amazing one and I wanted to do everything possible to get it right. I hope the audience loves it."

Raktanchal is a period drama set in the 1980s in Uttar Pradesh. It explores the nexus of politics and the mafia. Soundarya will be playing a de-glam character in the project.

Southern comfort

The lockdown has not stopped John Abraham from working on his next production. On Tuesday, he announced that he had acquired the remake rights of the Malayalam film, Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which released in February. Abraham said the film strikes a 'perfect balance between action, thrill and story'. Written and directed by Sachy, Ayyappanum Koshiyum stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon. Though Johnny boy did not divulge details regarding the cast and crew, he is sure to act in it as well.

Speaking about John Abraham's Bollywood commitments, the actor will be next seen in Satyameva Jayate 2 also stars Divya Khosla Kumar and is all set to release on October 2, 2020. Apart from this, Abraham also has Mumbai Saga and Attack coming up this year and Ek Villain on January 8, 2021, coming up.

