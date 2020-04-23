B-town buzz: Tanhaji to screen at a shelter home; Rohit Shetty helps city cops

Ajay Devgn is humbled that Nagpur cops chose Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior to screen at an open theatre at a shelter home for daily wage labourers. "If I, or my films, can help in any way, it makes me happy (sic)," the star tweeted. The police is screening movies "to decrease anxiety (sic)."

Helping the real Singhams

Rohit Shetty has extended a helping hand to city cops who are working round-the-clock to ensure people follow lockdown rules. The maker of cop dramas like Simmba (2018) and Singham (2011) has made available places to refresh themselves.

Yesterday, the news was shared by Mumbai police on their Twitter handle. "Rohit Shetty has facilitated eight hotels across the city for our on-duty COVID warriors to rest, shower and change with arrangements for breakfast and dinner. We thank him for this kind gesture and for helping us in keeping Mumbai safe (sic)."

