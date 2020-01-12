B-town buzz: Time to take off for Deepika Padukone; Sahil Khattar's stint on Cyrus Broacha's podcast

Last week was hectic for Deepika Padukone as she battled bouquets and brickbats for visiting the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi to express solidarity with the students who were attacked by a masked mob. While she keeps tabs on the collection of her new release, Chhapaak, Dippy is also planning a holiday in the coming days with hubby Ranveer Singh. It will be a well-deserved rest. There's lots that has happened in her life.

Raising the guffaws

Sahil Khattar, who plays Syed Kirmani in Kabir Khan's '83, was a guest on Cyrus Broacha's podcast. YouTuber Khattar is known for his sense of humour, so, when the two met it was a laugh riot. "Cyrus is the wittiest and the most funniest guy in India. There is always happiness wherever he goes," says Khattar. As Broacha is a cricket buff, the duo also spoke about '83 and his role in the Ranveer Singh-starrer.

